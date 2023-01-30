Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

German economy shrank 0.2% in Q4, worse than expected

FILE -- A person walks past a store at the famous shopping road Kurfuerstendamm, better known as 'Kudamm', in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. Official figures show that Germany’s economy shrank by 0.2% in the fourth quarter compared with the previous three-month period. The performance by Europe’s biggest economy was worse than expected. The (AP Photo/Michael Sohn,file) FILE -- Cars and containers are pictured at the 'duisport logport' logistics center at the river Rhine in Duisburg, Germany, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Official figures show that Germany’s economy shrank by 0.2% in the fourth quarter compared with the previous three-month period. The performance by Europe’s biggest economy was worse than expected. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn,file)