Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Gelato Cimmino Gilbert opening free scoops

The interior of the new Gelato Cimmino in Gilbert. A cone with three scoops of gelato from Gelato Cimmino. A scoop of gelato in a blue cup from Gelato Cimmino. A scoop of gelato with a wafer and a spoon in a blue cup from Gelato Cimmino.