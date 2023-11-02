Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Gallery: Scottsdale’s ‘Castle on the Hill’ estate back on market

The view from Scottsdale’s “Castle on the Hill” estate, which was listed Oct. 21, 2023, with a price tag of $24.5 million. Scottsdale’s “Castle on the Hill” estate was listed Oct. 21, 2023, with a price tag of $24.5 million. The interior of Scottsdale’s “Castle on the Hill” estate, which was listed Oct. 21, 2023, with a price tag of $24.5 million. The night-time view at Scottsdale’s “Castle on the Hill” estate, which was listed Oct. 21, 2023, with a price tag of $24.5 million.