Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

FuelFest returns to WestWorld of Scottsdale on Saturday

FuelFest is scheduled to return to Arizona for a fourth year on Saturday. (FuelFest) Tyrese Gibson and Cody Walker at FuelFest. (FuelFest) Cody Walker at FuelFest. (FuelFest) FuelFest is scheduled to return to Arizona for a fourth year on Saturday. (FuelFest)