French officials say 1.27 million protested pension reforms

Demonstrators, one of them holding a placard reading : "Beat Macron in retreat, if he does a 49.3, let's make him a 1789 (referring to French revolution) " as they take part to a protest march against plans to push back France's retirement age, in Strasbourg, eastern France, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Labor unions aimed to mobilize more than 1 million demonstrators in what one veteran left-wing leader described as a "citizens' insurrection." The nationwide strikes and protests were a crucial test both for President Emmanuel Macron's government and its opponents. (AP Photo/Jean Francois Badias) Demonstrators take part to a protest march against plans to push back France's retirement age, in Strasbourg, eastern France, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Labor unions aimed to mobilize more than 1 million demonstrators in what one veteran left-wing leader described as a "citizens' insurrection." The nationwide strikes and protests were a crucial test both for President Emmanuel Macron's government and its opponents. (AP Photo/Jean Francois Badias) Riot police officers advance during incidents as part of a demonstration against plans to push back France's retirement age, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 in Paris. Labor unions aimed to mobilize more than 1 million demonstrators in what one veteran left-wing leader described as a "citizens' insurrection." The nationwide strikes and protests were a crucial test both for President Emmanuel Macron's government and its opponents. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) Demonstrators raise their fists as they take part to a protest march against plans to push back France's retirement age, in Strasbourg, eastern France, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Labor unions aimed to mobilize more than 1 million demonstrators in what one veteran left-wing leader described as a "citizens' insurrection." The nationwide strikes and protests were a crucial test both for President Emmanuel Macron's government and its opponents. (AP Photo/Jean Francois Badias) Demonstrators arrive at the Invalides monument during a demonstration against plans to push back France's retirement age, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 in Paris. Demonstrators poured by the thousands into France's streets in the latest clash of wills with the government over its plans to raise the retirement age. Labor unions aimed to mobilize more than 1 million protesters in what one veteran left-wing leader described as a "citizens' insurrection."(AP Photo/Lewis Joly) Demonstrators walk through flare smoke as they arrive near the Invalides monument during a demonstration against plans to push back France's retirement age, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 in Paris. Demonstrators poured by the thousands into France's streets in the latest clash of wills with the government over its plans to raise the retirement age. Labor unions aimed to mobilize more than 1 million protesters in what one veteran left-wing leader described as a "citizens' insurrection." (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)