Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

France to unveil new economic, military strategy in Africa

FILE - French Barkhane forces patrol the streets of Timbuktu, Mali, Sept. 29, 2021. French President Emmanuel Macron is to unveil on Monday Feb.27, 2023 his country's changing economic and military strategy in Africa in the coming years, as France's influence substantially declines on the continent. Macron is expected to call for a more balanced partnership with African nations, in a speech before he begins Wednesday an ambitious African trip to Gabon, Angola, the Republic of Congo and Congo. (AP Photo/Moulaye Sayah, file) FILE - Supporters of Capt. Ibrahim Traore protest against France and the West African regional bloc known as ECOWAS in the streets of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. French President Emmanuel Macron is to unveil on Monday Feb.27, 2023 his country's changing economic and military strategy in Africa in the coming years, as France's influence substantially declines on the continent. Macron is expected to call for a more balanced partnership with African nations, in a speech before he begins Wednesday an ambitious African trip to Gabon, Angola, the Republic of Congo and Congo. (AP Photo/Kilaye Bationo, File) FILE - People join a government-sponsored rally in Mali's capital Bamako on Jan. 14, 2021, to protest new regional economic sanctions and growing pressure from former coloniser France. French President Emmanuel Macron is to unveil on Monday Feb.27, 2023 his country's changing economic and military strategy in Africa in the coming years, as France's influence substantially declines on the continent. Macron is expected to call for a more balanced partnership with African nations, in a speech before he begins Wednesday an ambitious African trip to Gabon, Angola, the Republic of Congo and Congo. (AP Photo/Harandane Dicko, File)