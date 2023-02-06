Close
Fox sells out Super Bowl ads: crypto out, alcohol in

Large advertisements adorn buildings and electronic billboards leading up to the NFL Super Bowl LVII football game in Phoenix, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)