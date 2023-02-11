Close
Fourth day of pension reform protests hits France

Riot police officers protect amid tear gas during clashes at a demonstration against plans to push back France's retirement age, in Paris, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. France is bracing itself for a fourth round of nationwide protests against President Emmanuel Macron's plans to reform pensions but key transports unions have not called for strikes allowing trains and the Paris metro to run this time. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) Protesters set fire to a car during clashes at a demonstration against plans to push back France's retirement age, in Paris, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. France is bracing itself for a fourth round of nationwide protests against President Emmanuel Macron's plans to reform pensions but key transports unions have not called for strikes allowing trains and the Paris metro to run this time. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) Protesters stand on top of Place de la Nation statue at the end of a demonstration against plans to push back France's retirement age, in Paris, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. France is bracing itself for a fourth round of nationwide protests against President Emmanuel Macron's plans to reform pensions but key transports unions have not called for strikes allowing trains and the Paris metro to run this time. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) Riot police officers detain a protester during clashes at a demonstration against plans to push back France's retirement age, in Paris, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. France is bracing itself for a fourth round of nationwide protests against President Emmanuel Macron's plans to reform pensions but key transports unions have not called for strikes allowing trains and the Paris metro to run this time. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) A protester kicks off tear gas canister during clashes at a demonstration against plans to push back France's retirement age, in Paris, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. France is bracing itself for a fourth round of nationwide protests against President Emmanuel Macron's plans to reform pensions but key transports unions have not called for strikes allowing trains and the Paris metro to run this time. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) Police officers protect from projectiles during clashes at a demonstration against plans to push back France's retirement age, in Paris, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. France is bracing itself for a fourth round of nationwide protests against President Emmanuel Macron's plans to reform pensions but key transports unions have not called for strikes allowing trains and the Paris metro to run this time. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) Police officers run to protect from projectiles during clashes at a demonstration against plans to push back France's retirement age, in Paris, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. France is bracing itself for a fourth round of nationwide protests against President Emmanuel Macron's plans to reform pensions but key transports unions have not called for strikes allowing trains and the Paris metro to run this time. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) Unions leaders, with CGT Secretary General Philippe Martinez, center, hold a banner during a demonstration against plans to push back France's retirement age, in Paris, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. France is bracing itself for a fourth round of nationwide protests against President Emmanuel Macron's plans to reform pensions but key transports unions have not called for strikes allowing trains and the Paris metro to run this time. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) A protester holds a placard reading : "General Strike J-24" during a demonstration against plans to push back France's retirement age, in Paris, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. France is bracing itself for a fourth round of nationwide protests against President Emmanuel Macron's plans to reform pensions but key transports unions have not called for strikes allowing trains and the Paris metro to run this time. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) Protesters hold a placard reading : "No Money For Pension but Billions for the Army" during a demonstration against plans to push back France's retirement age, in Paris, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. France is bracing itself for a fourth round of nationwide protests against President Emmanuel Macron's plans to reform pensions but key transports unions have not called for strikes allowing trains and the Paris metro to run this time. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)