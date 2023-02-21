Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

‘Forever a Spartan’: Funeral held for Michigan State victim

A pair of students embrace as more than 1,000 Michigan State University students and concerned Michigan residents joined a sit-in protest on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at the Capitol in Lansing, Mich., one week after a gunman killed three students and injured five others. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP) More than 1,000 Michigan State University students and concerned Michigan residents joined a sit-in protest on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at the Capitol in Lansing, Mich., one week after a gunman killed three students and injured five others. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)