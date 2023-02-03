Close
Ford returns to Formula One in partnership with Red Bull

The new RB19 F1 car is unveiled during an event in New York, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Ford will return to Formula One as the engine provider for Red Bull Racing in a partnership announced Friday that begins with immediate technical support this season and engines in 2026. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) The new RB19 F1 car is unveiled during an event in New York, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Ford will return to Formula One as the engine provider for Red Bull Racing in a partnership announced Friday that begins with immediate technical support this season and engines in 2026. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) The new RB19 F1 car is unveiled during an event in New York, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Ford will return to Formula One as the engine provider for Red Bull Racing in a partnership announced Friday that begins with immediate technical support this season and engines in 2026. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) The new RB19 F1 car is unveiled during an event in New York, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Ford will return to Formula One as the engine provider for Red Bull Racing in a partnership announced Friday that begins with immediate technical support this season and engines in 2026. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen participates in an Oracle Red Bull Racing event in New York, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Ford will return to Formula One as the engine provider for Red Bull Racing in a partnership announced Friday that begins with immediate technical support this season and engines in 2026. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Christian Horner, team principal of the Red Bull Formula One team participates in an Oracle Red Bull Racing event in New York, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Ford will return to Formula One as the engine provider for Red Bull Racing in a partnership announced Friday that begins with immediate technical support this season and engines in 2026. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Ford CEO Jim Farley, left, and Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen participate in an Oracle Red Bull Racing event in New York, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Ford will return to Formula One as the engine provider for Red Bull Racing in a partnership announced Friday that begins with immediate technical support this season and engines in 2026. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Oracle Red Bull Racing drivers Sergio Perez, left, Max Verstappen, center, and Daniel Ricciardo participate in an event in New York, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Ford will return to Formula One as the engine provider for Red Bull Racing in a partnership announced Friday that begins with immediate technical support this season and engines in 2026. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Christian Horner, team principal of the Red Bull Formula One team, left, talks with Ford CEO Jim Farley during an Oracle Red Bull Racing event in New York, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Ford will return to Formula One as the engine provider for Red Bull Racing in a partnership announced Friday that begins with immediate technical support this season and engines in 2026. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Christian Horner, team principal of the Red Bull Formula One team, left, talks while Ford CEO Jim Farley, right, listens during an Oracle Red Bull Racing event in New York, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Ford will return to Formula One as the engine provider for Red Bull Racing in a partnership announced Friday that begins with immediate technical support this season and engines in 2026. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2019 file photograph, a Ford logo is displayed at a Ford dealership in Littleton, Colo. Ford will return to Formula One as the engine provider for Red Bull Racing in a partnership announced Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, that begins with immediate technical support this season and engines in 2026. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)