Forbes Arizona billionaires 2024

The owner of the Phoenix Suns and Mercury is again the richest person with Arizona ties, worth $9.9 billion. He's the 228th-richest person in the world. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb) No. 2: Ernest Garcia II: The DriveTime Automotive and Carvana shareholder comes in at 278th overall with a net worth of $8.9 billion. (Getty Images Photo) No. 3: Mark Shoen: The former vice president of U-Haul, the company started by his parents is at $5 billion. Shoen also owns a private self-storage company and is No. 612 overall. (Instagram Photo) No. 4: Arte Moreno: The Valley resident is the fourth-richest person in Arizona, with a net worth estimated at $4.9 billion. The Tucson-born businessman owns Major League Baseball's Los Angeles Angels but made his first fortune in outdoor advertising. He is No. 624 overall on the list. (AP Photo) No. 5: Joe Shoen: U-Haul boss Joe Shoen made his cellphone number public several years ago so customers could call him. He's worth $4.3 billion and No. 734 on the overall list. (Screenshot/U-Haul) No. 6: Bob Parsons: The businessman/philanthropist is listed with $3.6 billion. Overall, the founder of internet domain giant GoDaddy is No. 896 in the country, according to Forbes. (X Photo) No. 7: Stewart Horejsi: The Berkshire Hathaway investor had an estimated net worth of $3.3 billion, good for No. 991. (KTAR News Photo) No. 8: Bennett Dorrance: A member of the Campbell Soup empire, Dorrance also makes money in real estate. He founded Phoenix-based development company DMB Associates in 1984. Dorrance's net worth is $3.1 billion. He is No. 1,062 overall. (DMB Photo) No. 9: Ernest Garcia III : The Carvana founder and son of Ernest Garcia II had an estimated net worth of $2.4 billion, good for No. 1,380 in the world. (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images) No. 10: Jerry Moyes: The man who built Knight-Swift Transportation is worth $1.8 billion. Overall, he's No. 1,764 in the country. (Screenshot/Swift Transportation) No. 11 Peter Sperling: The son of late University of Phoenix founder John Sperling is listed with $1.7 billion. The ex-chairman of Apollo Education is ranked No. 1,851 overall. (KTAR News Photo/Jim Cross) No. 12 Jahm Najafi: The Phoenix Suns minority owner and private equity investor had a valuation of $1.3 billion. He came in No. 2,287 overall. (Giving Pledge Photo) No. 13 Ken Kendrick: The Arizona Diamondbacks managing partner makes the list the year after his team made the World Series. Kendrick is valued at $1.1 billion and is No. 2,545 overall. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)