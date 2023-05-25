Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Forbes Arizona billionaires 2023

No. 1: Mat Ishbia: The new owner of the Phoenix Suns and Mercury is the richest person with Arizona ties, worth $5.4 billion. He's the 486th-richest person in the world. (AP Photo) No. 2: Mark Shoen: The former vice president of U-Haul started by his parents saw his net worth jump from $4.7 billion to $4.9 billion. Shoen also owns a private self-storage company and is No. 552 overall. (Instagram Photo) No. 3: Joe Shoen: U-Haul boss Joe Shoen made his cellphone number public several years ago so customers could call him. He's worth $4.2 billion and No. 659 on the overall list. (Screenshot/U-Haul) No. 4: Arte Moreno: The Valley resident, a former richest person in Arizona, has a net worth of $4.1 billion. The Tucson-born businessman owns Major League Baseball's Los Angeles Angels but made his first fortune in outdoor advertising. He is No. 679 overall on the list. (AP Photo) No. 5: Bob Parsons: The businessman/philanthropist is listed with $3.4 billion. Overall, the founder of internet domain giant GoDaddy is No. 852, according to Forbes. (Twitter Photo) No. 6: Bennett Dorrance: A member of the Campbell Soup empire, Dorrance also makes money in real estate. He founded Phoenix-based development company DMB Associates in 1984. Dorrance's net worth is $3.3 billion. He is No. 878 overall. (DMB Photo) No. 7: Ernest Garcia II: The DriveTime Automotive founder and Carvana shareholder's net worth dipped from $15.9 billion in 2021 to $8.6 billion in 2022 to $3 billion in 2023, meaning he is no longer the richest Arizonan. Garcia was No. 982 overall. (Getty Images Photo) No. 8: Stewart Horejsi: The Berkshire Hathaway investor had an estimated net worth of $2.6 billion, good for No. 1,164. (Screenshot) No. 9 Peter Sperling: The son of late University of Phoenix founder John Sperling is listed with $1.6 billion. The ex-chairman of Apollo Education is ranked No. 1,804 overall. (KTAR News Photo/Jim Cross) No. 10: Jerry Moyes: The man who built Knight-Swift Transportation is worth $1.5 billion. Overall, he's No. 1,905. (Screenshot/Swift Transportation) No. 11: Jahm Najafi: Najafi, a Suns minority owner, debuts on the list at No. 2,133 and has a valuation of $1.3 billion. (Getty Images Photo) No. 12: Ken Kendrick: Kendrick is the managing general partner and largest shareholder for the Arizona Diamondbacks. He is worth $1 billion and is 2,540 on the list. (KTAR News Photo)