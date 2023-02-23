Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

For donors, wartime Ukraine aid creates blurry ethical line

Volunteers with Razom for Ukraine, a New York-based nonprofit, pack firefighting and medical donations for shipment to Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Woodbridge Township, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Volunteers with Razom for Ukraine, a New York-based nonprofit, pack firefighting and medical donations for shipment to Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Woodbridge Township, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Volunteers with Razom for Ukraine, a New York-based nonprofit, pack firefighting and medical donations, including portable defibrillators, for shipment to Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Woodbridge Township, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Used rebreather masks rest in a pile as volunteers with Razom for Ukraine, a New York-based nonprofit, pack firefighting and medical donations for shipment to Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Woodbridge Township, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Volunteers with Razom for Ukraine, a New York-based nonprofit, pack firefighting and medical donations for shipment to Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Woodbridge Township, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Volunteers with Razom for Ukraine, a New York-based nonprofit, pack firefighting and medical donations for shipment to Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Woodbridge Township, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Volunteers with Razom for Ukraine, a New York-based nonprofit, pack firefighting and medical donations for shipment to Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Woodbridge Township, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Volunteers with Razom for Ukraine, a New York-based nonprofit, load oxygen tanks into a container as they pack firefighting and medical donations for shipment to Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Woodbridge Township, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)