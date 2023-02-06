Close
Florida to begin session on Disney district, migrant flights

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks after being sworn in for his second term during an inauguration ceremony at the Old Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida lawmakers are meeting to complete a state takeover of Walt Disney World’s self-governing district and expand a migrant relocation program. The GOP-controlled Legislature is returning to Tallahassee on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 for a special session that is expected to deliver key conservative priorities of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis ahead of his anticipated White House run in 2024. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File) FILE - People visit Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on Friday, April 22, 2022. Florida lawmakers are meeting to complete a state takeover of Walt Disney World’s self-governing district and expand a migrant relocation program. The GOP-controlled Legislature is returning to Tallahassee on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 for a special session that is expected to deliver key conservative priorities of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis ahead of his anticipated White House run in 2024. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)