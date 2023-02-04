Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Florida lawmakers to meet next week on Disney, immigration

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks after being sworn in to begin his second term during an inauguration ceremony outside the Old Capitol Jan. 3, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida lawmakers will meet Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, to complete a state takeover Walt Disney World's self-governing district and debate proposals on immigration and election crimes, as DeSantis continues to leverage national political fissures ahead of an expected White House run. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)