Flights canceled as UK airline Flybe sinks into bankruptcy

The departure boards at Manchester Airport showing two cancelled Flybe flights, in Manchester, England, Saturday Jan. 28, 2023. Struggling U.K. airline Flybe has collapsed for the second time in less than three years. The flyer initially limped into bankruptcy in March 2020, with the loss of 2,400 jobs. It was relaunched in April 2022 with hedge fund backing, but has called in the bankruptcy accountants once again after less than 12 months back in the air. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP) FILE - A view of a Flybe flight departing from Manchester Airport, Manchester, England, Jan. 13, 2020. Struggling U.K. airline Flybe has collapsed for the second time in less than three year it was announced on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. The flyer initially limped into bankruptcy in March 2020, with the loss of 2,400 jobs. It was relaunched in April 2022 with hedge fund backing, but has called in the bankruptcy accountants once again after less than 12 months back in the air. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP, File)