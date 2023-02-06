Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Fire extensively damages Buddhist temple in Australian city

The damaged structure is seen at the scene of a fire at the Bright Moon Buddhist Temple in Springvale South, Melbourne Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. The Buddhist temple in Melbourne was extensively damaged by fire Sunday. About 80 firefighters fought the blaze at the temple. Fire investigators haven’t yet determined the cause. No injuries were reported. (Diego Fedele/AAP Image via AP) The damaged structure is seen at the scene of a fire at the Bright Moon Buddhist Temple in Springvale South, Melbourne Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. The Buddhist temple in Melbourne was extensively damaged by fire Sunday. About 80 firefighters fought the blaze at the temple. Fire investigators haven’t yet determined the cause. No injuries were reported. (Diego Fedele/AAP Image via AP)