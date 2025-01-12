Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Falcon Field Airport in ramp completes reconstruction of Anzio Ramp

Mesa's Falcon Field Airport has finished the reconstruction of its Anzio Ramp. The ramp is now compliant with FAA standards. Mesa's Falcon Field Airport has finished the reconstruction of its Anzio Ramp. The ramp is now compliant with FAA standards.