Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Extremist Israeli group halts fund-raising effort in US

FILE - The mother of Mohammed Abu Khdeir, holds his photo after the reading of the verdict in his killing, at the Jerusalem District Court, Monday, Nov. 30, 2015. An Israeli group that assists Jewish prisoners convicted in some of the country's most notorious hate crimes has halted its fund-raising efforts through a U.S.-based Jewish charity following an investigation by The Associated Press and the Israeli investigative platform Shomrim. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty, file) FILE - Israeli Yosef Haim Ben David, convicted in the killing of 16-year-old Palestinian Mohammed Abu Khdeir, arrives to a court in Jerusalem, Tuesday, April 19, 2016. An Israeli group that assists Jewish prisoners convicted in some of the country's most notorious hate crimes has halted its fund-raising efforts through a U.S.-based Jewish charity following an investigation by The Associated Press and the Israeli investigative platform Shomrim. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty, file)