Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

EXPLAINER: Did dioxins spread after Ohio train derailment?

FILE - A sign for toxicologists questions is displayed after a Norfolk Southern derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, Feb. 9, 2023. After the catastrophic train car derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, some officials are raising concerns about a type of toxic substance that tends to stay in the environment. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File) FILE - A plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of the controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk Southern trains, Feb. 6, 2023. After the catastrophic train car derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, some officials are raising concerns about a type of toxic substance that tends to stay in the environment. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)