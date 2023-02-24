Close
Experts say bird flu threat small despite Cambodian fatality

In this photo released by the Cambodia Ministry of Health, Cambodia health experts work during spray disinfectant at a village in Prey Veng eastern province Cambodia, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. The father of an 11-year old girl in Cambodia who died this week after contracting bird flu has tested positive for the virus, but has not displayed any major symptoms, health authorities said Friday. (Cambodia Ministry of Health via AP) In this photo released by the Cambodia Ministry of Health, Cambodia local authority meet health experts before spraying disinfectant at a village in Prey Veng eastern province Cambodia, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. The father of an 11-year old girl in Cambodia who died this week after contracting bird flu has tested positive for the virus, but has not displayed any major symptoms, health authorities said Friday. (Cambodia Ministry of Health via AP)