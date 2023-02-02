Close
EU assembly lifts immunity of 2 lawmakers linked to scandal

European Parliament's President Roberta Metsola chairs the vote for vice-president of parliament, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 in Strasbourg, eastern France. European Union lawmakers are set to vote on a candidate to replace a disgraced former parliament vice president, after a key suspect in the cash-for-influence corruption scandal rocking the assembly made a plea bargain with prosecutors, raising the prospect that more names might surface. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) European lawmakers vote to elect a vice-president of European Parliament, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 in Strasbourg, eastern France. Luxembourg's Marc Angel replaces a disgraced former parliament vice president, after a key suspect in the cash-for-influence corruption scandal rocking the assembly made a plea bargain with prosecutors, raising the prospect that more names might surface. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) Belgian MEP Marc Tarabella speaks with the media in Brussels, Dec. 13, 2022. The major center-left political group embroiled in a corruption scandal at the European Parliament will seek this week to insulate itself from more fallout in the cash-for-influence affair linked to Qatar and Morocco as Belgian justice authorities target its members. (AP Photo/Thierry Monasse)