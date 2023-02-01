Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Erdogan: Sweden can’t join NATO if Quran-burning is allowed

FILE - Women chant slogans during a protest outside the Swedish consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, on Jan. 22, 2023. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaffirmed Wednesday that Turkey won't allow Sweden to join the NATO military alliance as long as it permits protests desecrating Islam's holy book to take place. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra, File) FILE - A woman holds a photograph of far-right activist Rasmus Paludan during a small protest outside the Swedish consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaffirmed Wednesday that Turkey won't allow Sweden to join the NATO military alliance as long as it permits protests desecrating Islam's holy book to take place. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, left, and Estonia's Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu attend a news conference during their meeting in Tallinn, Estonia, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, left, and Estonia's Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu attend a news conference during their meeting in Tallinn, Estonia, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, center, and Estonia's Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu, right, attend a news conference during their meeting in Tallinn, Estonia, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, left, and Estonia's Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu shake hands after a news conference during their meeting in Tallinn, Estonia, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks during a joint news conference with Estonia's Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu during their meeting in Tallinn, Estonia, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin) Estonia's Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu attends a joint news conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu during their meeting in Tallinn, Estonia, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, center, and Estonia's Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu, right, attend a news conference during their meeting in Tallinn, Estonia, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin) Estonia's Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu attends a joint news conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu during their meeting in Tallinn, Estonia, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks during a joint news conference with Estonia's Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu during their meeting in Tallinn, Estonia, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks during a joint news conference with Estonia's Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu during their meeting in Tallinn, Estonia, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin) FILE - Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan waves to the crowd during a welcome ceremony in Sarajevo, Bosnia, on Sept. 6, 2022. Turkey's president has suggested his country might approve Finland's application for NATO membership before taking any action on Sweden's, while the Turkish government on Saturday Jan. 28, 2023 issued a travel warning for European countries due to anti-Turkish demonstrations and what it described as Islamophobia. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut, File)