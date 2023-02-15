Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Elon Musk hopes to have Twitter CEO toward the end of year

Elon Musk talks virtually to UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs Mohammad Al Gergawi during the World Government Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili) Elon Musk talks virtually during the World Government Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili) Elon Musk talks virtually to UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs Mohammad Al Gergawi during the World Government Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili) FILE - Elon Musk departs the Phillip Burton Federal Building and United States Court House in San Francisco on Jan. 24, 2023. Musk said Wednesday, Feb. 15, that he anticipates finding a CEO for Twitter “probably toward the end of this year." Speaking via a video call to the World Government Summit in Dubai, Musk said making sure the platform can function remained the most important thing for him. (AP Photo/Benjamin Fanjoy, File)