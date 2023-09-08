Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Electric semi-truck fire Nikola HQ Phoenix 9-8-23

Firefighters responded to the Nikola Motor headquarters in Phoenix on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, to deal with an electric semi-truck fire. Firefighters responded to the Nikola Motor headquarters in Phoenix on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, to deal with an electric semi-truck fire. Firefighters responded to the Nikola Motor headquarters in Phoenix on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, to deal with an electric semi-truck fire. Firefighters responded to the Nikola Motor headquarters in Phoenix on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, to deal with an electric semi-truck fire.