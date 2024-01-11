Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

East Valley assault suspects Gilbert San Tan Valley

Mugshot of Jacob Pennington, a suspect in a November 2023 assault in San Tan Valley, Arizona Mugshot of Christopher Fantastic, a suspect in an August 2023 assault in Gilbert, Arizona Mugshot of Aris Arredondo, a suspect in an August 2023 assault in Gilbert, Arizona