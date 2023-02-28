Close
DTE Energy, Consumers Energy face power-outage challenges

A DTE contractor crew works on a power line, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in northwest Detroit. Some Michigan residents faced a fourth straight day without power as crews worked to restore electricity to more than 165,000 homes and businesses in the Detroit area after last week's ice storm. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) A salt truck drives in freezing rain on Lake Harbor Road in Norton Shores, Mich., on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (Cory Morse/MLive.com/The Grand Rapids Press via AP) Ice forms on utility lines as temperatures hover around freezing in Detroit, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. Some Michigan residents faced a fourth straight day without power as crews worked to restore electricity to more than 165,000 homes and businesses in the Detroit area after last week's ice storm. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Leah Thomas looks over her disposed food items, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in Beverly Hills in Oakland County, Mich. Thomas, whose home north of Detroit lost power Wednesday night, was still waiting Monday afternoon for the power to come back. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Freezing rain coats road signs for Winter and Spring streets in Spring Lake, Mich., on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (Cory Morse/MLive.com/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)