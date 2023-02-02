Close
Doctor, GOP governor clash over private Medicaid discussion

FILE - Republican Gov. Tate Reeves outlines his priorities during his State of the State address on the steps of the state Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. On Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, Dr. Dan Jones, a former University of Mississippi chancellor, said Reeves spoke privately with him years ago about the benefits of expanding Medicaid to people in low-wage jobs. Jones spoke at a news conference organized by Democratic state lawmakers. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File) Rep. Robert Johnson, D-Natchez, center, and other Democratic legislative leaders criticize the Republican leadership's inaction on addressing the state's hospital crisis, during a news conference at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said expanding Medicaid to people who work low-wage jobs that don’t provide private health insurance would be in the best interest of the state, but has refused to support the policy for political reasons, a former chancellor of the University of Mississippi said Thursday. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Dr. Dan Jones, the former chancellor of University of Mississippi, center, recalls the occasion where Gov. Tate Reeves once privately acknowledged to him the benefits of Medicaid expansion, following a Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, news conference held by Democratic legislative leaders, who criticized the Republican leadership's inaction on addressing the state's hospital crisis, at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson. However, publicly the governor has long resisted expansion. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Dr. Dan Jones, the former chancellor of University of Mississippi, center, speaks at a news conference at the state Capitol in Jackson, where Democratic legislative leaders, criticized the Republican leadership's inaction on addressing the state's hospital crisis, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Jones said Gov. Tate Reeves once privately acknowledged to him the benefits of Medicaid expansion, but publicly, the governor has long resisted expansion. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)