Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Difficulty measuring methane slows plan to slash emissions

FILE - A flare burns off methane and other hydrocarbons as oil pumpjacks operate in the Permian Basin in Midland, Texas, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Under the Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act, companies must start producing precise measurements of their methane emissions next year or face fines. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)