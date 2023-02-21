Close
Death toll rises to 8 from new Turkey-Syria earthquake

A soldier carries a man after being injured in the latest earthquake in Hatay, Turkey, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. A new 6.4 magnitude earthquake on Monday killed three people and injured more than 200 in parts of Turkey that were laid waste two weeks ago by a massive quake that killed tens of thousands. Officials said more buildings collapsed, trapping occupants, and several people were injured in both Turkey and Syria. (Efekan Akyuz/Depo Photos via AP) A man receives medical assistance after being injured in the latest earthquake in Hatay, Turkey, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. A new 6.4 magnitude earthquake on Monday killed three people and injured more than 200 in parts of Turkey that were laid waste two weeks ago by a massive quake that killed tens of thousands. Officials said more buildings collapsed, trapping occupants, and several people were injured in both Turkey and Syria. (Efekan Akyuz/Depo Photos via AP)