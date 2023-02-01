Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Day of disruption in UK as hundreds of thousands join strike

A striking teacher shows a poster during a protest march in London, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Thousands of schools in the U.K. are closing some or all of their classrooms, train services will be paralyzed and delays are expected at airports Wednesday in what's shaping up to be the biggest day of industrial action Britain has seen in more than a decade, as unions step up pressure on the government to demand better pay amid a cost-of-living crisis.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Rail workers hold up a sign with pictures of a television puppet character Roland Rat, left, and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a strike outside Euston station in London, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Thousands of schools in the U.K. are closing some or all of their classrooms, train services will be paralyzed and delays are expected at airports Wednesday in what’s shaping up to be the biggest day of industrial action Britain has seen in more than a decade, as unions step up pressure on the government to demand better pay amid a cost-of-living crisis. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Michael Whelan, General Secretary of the British trade union ASLEF, joins rail workers during a strike outside Euston station in London, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Thousands of schools in the U.K. are closing some or all of their classrooms, train services will be paralyzed and delays are expected at airports Wednesday in what’s shaping up to be the biggest day of industrial action Britain has seen in more than a decade, as unions step up pressure on the government to demand better pay amid a cost-of-living crisis. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Striking teachers are seen at a demonstration in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Thousands of schools in the U.K. are closing some or all of their classrooms, train services will be paralyzed and delays are expected at airports Wednesday in what’s shaping up to be the biggest day of industrial action Britain has seen in more than a decade, as unions step up pressure on the government to demand better pay amid a cost-of-living crisis. (AP Photo/Jon Super) Striking teachers walk towards the Department for Education, in Westminster, London, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Thousands of schools in the U.K. are closing some or all of their classrooms, train services will be paralyzed and delays are expected at airports Wednesday in what’s shaping up to be the biggest day of industrial action Britain has seen in more than a decade, as unions step up pressure on the government to demand better pay amid a cost-of-living crisis. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP) Demonstrators, including members of the National Education Union (NEU), Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), Communication Workers Union (CWU) and University and College Union (UCU), gather outside Glass Mill Leisure Centre in Lewisham, south east London, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Thousands of schools in the U.K. are closing some or all of their classrooms, train services will be paralyzed and delays are expected at airports Wednesday in what’s shaping up to be the biggest day of industrial action Britain has seen in more than a decade, as unions step up pressure on the government to demand better pay amid a cost-of-living crisis. (Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP) Striking teachers show banners during a protest march in London, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Up to half a million workers are expected to go on strike across the U.K. in what's shaping up to be the biggest day of industrial action Britain has seen in more than a decade. Thousands of schools will close some or all of their classrooms, train services will be paralyzed and delays are expected at airports as teachers, university staff, civil servants, border officials and train and bus drivers walk out of their jobs on the same day.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant) People walk inside Euston station in London, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Thousands of schools in the U.K. are closing some or all of their classrooms, train services will be paralyzed and delays are expected at airports Wednesday in what's shaping up to be the biggest day of industrial action Britain has seen in more than a decade, as unions step up pressure on the government to demand better pay amid a cost-of-living crisis. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) A woman walks outside Euston station in London, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Thousands of schools in the U.K. are closing some or all of their classrooms, train services will be paralyzed and delays are expected at airports Wednesday in what's shaping up to be the biggest day of industrial action Britain has seen in more than a decade, as unions step up pressure on the government to demand better pay amid a cost-of-living crisis. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Teachers hold flags and placards on a picket line outside Holland Park School as they go on strike over pay in London, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Thousands of schools in the U.K. are closing some or all of their classrooms, train services will be paralyzed and delays are expected at airports Wednesday in what’s shaping up to be the biggest day of industrial action Britain has seen in more than a decade, as unions step up pressure on the government to demand better pay amid a cost-of-living crisis. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Teachers hold flags and placards on a picketline outside Holland Park School as they go on strike over pay in London, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Thousands of schools in the U.K. are closing some or all of their classrooms, train services will be paralyzed and delays are expected at airports Wednesday in what’s shaping up to be the biggest day of industrial action Britain has seen in more than a decade, as unions step up pressure on the government to demand better pay amid a cost-of-living crisis. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Teachers hold flags and placards on a picketline outside Holland Park School as they go on strike over pay in London, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Thousands of schools in the U.K. are closing some or all of their classrooms, train services will be paralyzed and delays are expected at airports Wednesday in what’s shaping up to be the biggest day of industrial action Britain has seen in more than a decade, as unions step up pressure on the government to demand better pay amid a cost-of-living crisis. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)