Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Day of disruption in UK as hundreds of thousands join strike

Former Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn, center, joins members of the National Education Union (NEU) in a march through Westminster, London, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. PA Photo. Thousands of schools in the U.K. closed some or all of their classrooms, train services were paralyzed and delays were expected at airports Wednesday in what’s shaping up to be the biggest day of industrial action Britain has seen in more than a decade, as unions step up pressure on the government to demand better pay amid a cost-of-living crisis. (Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP) Members of the National Education Union (NEU) take part in a march from Portland Place to Westminster where they will gather for a rally, in London, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Thousands of schools in the U.K. closed some or all of their classrooms, train services were paralyzed and delays were expected at airports Wednesday in what’s shaping up to be the biggest day of industrial action Britain has seen in more than a decade, as unions step up pressure on the government to demand better pay amid a cost-of-living crisis. (Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP) A demonstration in support of strikers is seen in central Manchester, England, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Thousands of schools in the U.K. closed some or all of their classrooms, train services were paralyzed and delays were expected at airports Wednesday in what’s shaping up to be the biggest day of industrial action Britain has seen in more than a decade, as unions step up pressure on the government to demand better pay amid a cost-of-living crisis. (AP Photo/Jon Super) A man with a young boy on his shoulders dressed as a police man show a poster during a protest march in London, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Thousands of schools in the U.K. are closing some or all of their classrooms, train services will be paralyzed and delays are expected at airports Wednesday in what's shaping up to be the biggest day of industrial action Britain has seen in more than a decade, as unions step up pressure on the government to demand better pay amid a cost-of-living crisis.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the National Education Union, center, joins demonstrators in a march from Portland Place to Westminster, in London, England, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Thousands of schools in the U.K. closed some or all of their classrooms, train services were paralyzed and delays were expected at airports Wednesday in what’s shaping up to be the biggest day of industrial action Britain has seen in more than a decade, as unions step up pressure on the government to demand better pay amid a cost-of-living crisis. (Kirsty O'Connor/PA via AP) Civil servants hold banners as they protest in Westminster in London, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Thousands of schools in the U.K. closed some or all of their classrooms, train services were paralyzed and delays were expected at airports Wednesday in what’s shaping up to be the biggest day of industrial action Britain has seen in more than a decade, as unions step up pressure on the government to demand better pay amid a cost-of-living crisis. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) A demonstration in support of strikers is seen in central Manchester, England, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Thousands of schools in the U.K. closed some or all of their classrooms, train services were paralyzed and delays were expected at airports Wednesday in what’s shaping up to be the biggest day of industrial action Britain has seen in more than a decade, as unions step up pressure on the government to demand better pay amid a cost-of-living crisis. (AP Photo/Jon Super) A sign notifying travellers of strike action is seen at Victoria railway station in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Thousands of schools in the U.K. closed some or all of their classrooms, train services were paralyzed and delays were expected at airports Wednesday in what's shaping up to be the biggest day of industrial action Britain has seen in more than a decade, as unions step up pressure on the government to demand better pay amid a cost-of-living crisis. (AP Photo/Jon Super) A striking teacher shows a poster during a protest march in London, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Thousands of schools in the U.K. are closing some or all of their classrooms, train services will be paralyzed and delays are expected at airports Wednesday in what's shaping up to be the biggest day of industrial action Britain has seen in more than a decade, as unions step up pressure on the government to demand better pay amid a cost-of-living crisis.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Rail workers hold up a sign with pictures of a television puppet character Roland Rat, left, and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a strike outside Euston station in London, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Thousands of schools in the U.K. are closing some or all of their classrooms, train services will be paralyzed and delays are expected at airports Wednesday in what’s shaping up to be the biggest day of industrial action Britain has seen in more than a decade, as unions step up pressure on the government to demand better pay amid a cost-of-living crisis. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Michael Whelan, General Secretary of the British trade union ASLEF, joins rail workers during a strike outside Euston station in London, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Thousands of schools in the U.K. are closing some or all of their classrooms, train services will be paralyzed and delays are expected at airports Wednesday in what’s shaping up to be the biggest day of industrial action Britain has seen in more than a decade, as unions step up pressure on the government to demand better pay amid a cost-of-living crisis. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Striking teachers are seen at a demonstration in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Thousands of schools in the U.K. are closing some or all of their classrooms, train services will be paralyzed and delays are expected at airports Wednesday in what’s shaping up to be the biggest day of industrial action Britain has seen in more than a decade, as unions step up pressure on the government to demand better pay amid a cost-of-living crisis. (AP Photo/Jon Super) Demonstrators, including members of the National Education Union (NEU), Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), Communication Workers Union (CWU) and University and College Union (UCU), gather outside Glass Mill Leisure Centre in Lewisham, south east London, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Thousands of schools in the U.K. are closing some or all of their classrooms, train services will be paralyzed and delays are expected at airports Wednesday in what’s shaping up to be the biggest day of industrial action Britain has seen in more than a decade, as unions step up pressure on the government to demand better pay amid a cost-of-living crisis. (Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP) Striking teachers show banners during a protest march in London, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Up to half a million workers are expected to go on strike across the U.K. in what's shaping up to be the biggest day of industrial action Britain has seen in more than a decade. Thousands of schools will close some or all of their classrooms, train services will be paralyzed and delays are expected at airports as teachers, university staff, civil servants, border officials and train and bus drivers walk out of their jobs on the same day.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Teachers hold flags and placards on a picketline outside Holland Park School as they go on strike over pay in London, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Thousands of schools in the U.K. are closing some or all of their classrooms, train services will be paralyzed and delays are expected at airports Wednesday in what’s shaping up to be the biggest day of industrial action Britain has seen in more than a decade, as unions step up pressure on the government to demand better pay amid a cost-of-living crisis. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)