Dave Hollis, Disney exec turned self-help author, dies at 47

FILE - Dave Hollis, president of theatrical distribution for Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, addresses the audience during Disney's presentation at CinemaCon 2018, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, at Caesars Palace on April 24, 2018, in Las Vegas. Hollis, who left his spot as a Disney executive to join this then-wife Rachel Holis in running her lifestyles empire, which include her bestselling book “Girl, Wash Your Face,” has died at his home in Texas on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. He was 47. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) FILE - This image taken from video shows Rachel Hollis, left, author of "Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be," and her husband Dave Hollis, during an interview on Aug. 28, 2018, in New York. Dave Hollis, who left his spot as a Disney executive to join this then-wife Rachel in running her lifestyles empire, which include her bestselling book “Girl, Wash Your Face,” has died at his home in Texas on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. He was 47. (AP Photo, File) FILE - Dave Hollis, executive vice president of theatrical exhibition sales and distribution for Walt Disney Studios, talks about the studio's upcoming release schedule during the studio's presentation at CinemaCon 2015 at Caesars Palace on April 22, 2015, in Las Vegas. Hollis, who left his spot as a Disney executive to join this then-wife Rachel Hollis in running her lifestyles empire, which include her bestselling book “Girl, Wash Your Face,” has died at his home in Texas on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. He was 47. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) FILE - Dave Hollis, executive vice president of theatrical distribution for Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, addresses the audience during the studio's presentation at CinemaCon 2016, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, at Caesars Palace on April 13, 2016, in Las Vegas. Hollis, who left his spot as a Disney executive to join this then-wife Rachel Hollis in running her lifestyles empire, which include her bestselling book “Girl, Wash Your Face,” has died at his home in Texas on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. He was 47. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)