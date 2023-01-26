Close
Couture season ends with disco, celebrity and classic glamor

A model wears a creation as part of the Valentino Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection presented in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)