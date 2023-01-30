Close
Court upholds Minnesota ‘Clean Car Rule’ tied to California

CORRECTS DATE TO JAN. 30, 2023, NOT JAN. 23, 2023 - FILE - Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz rolls out a framework for fighting climate change that shows his proposed direction on the environment if he wins a second term, a sweeping plan that would slash carbon emissions and speed the switchover to electric vehicles, in Eagan, Minn., Sept. 16, 2022. The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, upheld the state's “Clean Car Rule,” which ties the state's vehicle emission standards to California regulations, accepting assurances that California's planned phaseout of gasoline-powered cars will not automatically apply in Minnesota. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski, File) FILE - The reflection of a 2021 Ford Mustang Mach E is seen in the window as it charges at a Ford dealership in Wexford, Pa., May 6, 2021. The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, upheld the state's “Clean Car Rule,” which ties the state's vehicle emission standards to California regulations, accepting assurances that California's planned phaseout of gasoline-powered cars will not automatically apply in Minnesota. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)