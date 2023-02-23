Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Coping with concussions: long road to recovery for some

In this photo provided by Zach Roberts, Vivienne Gray poses for a photo prior to a game of inline hockey in Mackay, Australia, March 10, 2021. Gray doesn't fit the same profile as former or current professional athletes forced to live with the ongoing effects of concussions. The 33-year-old cardiac care nurse has been fighting the side effects of a concussion following a collision with an opposing player during an inline hockey game nearly two years ago. (Zach Roberts via AP) In this photo provided by Nick Gray, Vivienne Gray poses for a photo prior to a game of inline hockey in Brisbane, Australia, April 2, 2021. Gray doesn't fit the same profile as former or current professional athletes forced to live with the ongoing effects of concussions. The 33-year-old cardiac care nurse has been fighting the side effects of a concussion following a collision with an opposing player during an inline hockey game nearly two years ago. (Nick Gray via AP)