Cocina Madrigal fire

Crews responded to a fire at the Cocina Madrigal Mexican restaurant on March 17, 2024. Visitors to the Cocina Madrigal website on Monday, March 18, 2024, were greeted with a pop-up window saying, "Apologies. We are temporarily closed. We are looking forward to seeing you soon."