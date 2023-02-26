Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

‘Cocaine Bear’ gets high with $23.1M, ‘Ant-Man’ sinks fast

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Keri Russell in a scene from "Cocaine Bear," directed by Elizabeth Banks. (Pat Redmond/Universal Pictures via AP) This image released by Universal Pictures shows a scene from "Cocaine Bear," directed by Elizabeth Banks. (Universal Pictures via AP) This image released by Disney shows Paul Rudd in a scene from "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." (Disney/Marvel Studios via AP)