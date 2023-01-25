Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

China uses US debt battle to deflect pressure on Africa debt

FILE - In this image taken from a video, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during an interview with The Associated Press on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Dakar, Senegal. The Chinese government said Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2023, that the United States should stop pressuring it on debt relief for Zambia and get its own financial house in order to avert a default and possible repercussions for the global economy. (AP Photo/Yesica Fisch, File) FILE - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stands in the "Door Of No Return" on Goree Island, Senegal, Saturday Jan. 21, 2023. The Chinese government said Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2023, that the United States should stop pressuring it on debt relief for Zambia and get its own financial house in order to avert a default and possible repercussions for the global economy. (AP Photo/Stefan Kleinowitz, File) FILE - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visits a female-savings co-op and small-holding farm in Chongwe, Zambia, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, as part of a Treasury ten-day tour of Africa, with stops in Senegal, Zambia and South Africa. The Chinese government said Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2023, that the United States should stop pressuring it on debt relief for Zambia and get its own financial house in order to avert a default and possible repercussions for the global economy. (AP Photo/Fatima Hussein)