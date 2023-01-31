Close
China lobbies Dutch to defend trade after chip curbs

FILE - Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra attends the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali Friday, July 8, 2022. China’s foreign minister appealed Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, to Hoekstra to defend free trade after the Netherlands and Japan agreed to cooperate with U.S. restrictions on Chinese access to advanced processor chip technology due to security concerns. (Stefani Reynolds/Pool Photo via AP, File) FILE - the logo of ASML, a leading maker of semiconductor production equipment, hangs on the head office in Veldhoven, Netherlands, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. China’s foreign minister appealed Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, to his Dutch counterpart to defend free trade after the Netherlands and Japan agreed to cooperate with U.S. restrictions on Chinese access to advanced processor chip technology due to security concerns. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)