Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Arizona News »

Car goes down cliffside in Prescott

A car rolled approximately 1,000 feet down a cliff in Prescott. (Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office) A car rolled approximately 1,000 feet down a cliff in Prescott. (Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office)(Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office)