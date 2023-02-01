Close
Bulgaria and Serbia diversify energy supplies

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, right, and President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic, attend the opening of the construction of the intersystem gas connection Bulgaria-Serbia, in the village of Golyanovtsi, Bulgaria, Wednesday, Feb.1, 2023. The presidents of Bulgaria and Serbia on Wednesday launched the construction of the Bulgarian part of a gas link that is designed to diversify the energy supplies of a region that until recently was almost fully dependent on natural gas deliveries from Russia. (AP Photo/Valentina Petrova) A worker walks by the construction of the intersystem gas connection Bulgaria-Serbia in the village of Golyanovtsi, Bulgaria, Wednesday, Feb.1, 2023. The presidents of Bulgaria and Serbia on Wednesday launched the construction of the Bulgarian part of a gas link that is designed to diversify the energy supplies of a region that until recently was almost fully dependent on natural gas deliveries from Russia. (AP Photo/Valentina Petrova) Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, second from left, and President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic, second from right, attend the opening of the construction of the intersystem gas connection Bulgaria-Serbia, in the village of Golyanovtsi, Bulgaria, Wednesday, Feb.1, 2023. The presidents of Bulgaria and Serbia on Wednesday launched the construction of the Bulgarian part of a gas link that is designed to diversify the energy supplies of a region that until recently was almost fully dependent on natural gas deliveries from Russia. (AP Photo/Valentina Petrova) A worker is seen welding on the construction of the intersystem gas connection Bulgaria-Serbia in the village of Golyanovtsi, in Bulgaria, Wednesday, Feb.1, 2023. The presidents of Bulgaria and Serbia on Wednesday launched the construction of the Bulgarian part of a gas link that is designed to diversify the energy supplies of a region that until recently was almost fully dependent on natural gas deliveries from Russia. (AP Photo/Valentina Petrova)