Bono, a shooting hero, Nichols’ family members to join Biden

FILE - RowVaughn Wells cries as she and her husband Rodney Wells attend the funeral service for her son Tyre Nichols at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis, Tenn., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. The couple will be among the featured guests sitting alongside first lady Jill Biden at President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on Tuesday night, Feb. 7. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP, Pool, File) FILE - Brandon Tsay, right, and his father, Tom Tsay, make a statement outside their home on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in San Marino, Calif. Brandon, who disarmed a gunman responsible for killing multiple people in Monterey Park, Calif., last month during celebrations of the Lunar New Year, will be among the featured guests sitting alongside first lady Jill Biden at President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on Tuesday night, Feb. 7. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File) FILE - Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and her husband, Paul Pelosi, arrive at the State Department for the Kennedy Center Honors State Department Dinner on Dec. 7, 2019, in Washington. Paul Pelosi will be among the featured guests sitting alongside first lady Jill Biden at President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on Tuesday night, Feb. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf, File) FILE - Bono speaks with Cathedral Canon historian Jon Meacham at the Washington National Cathedral on Dec. 5, 2022, in Washington. The Irish lead singer of U2 will be among the featured guests sitting alongside first lady Jill Biden at President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on Tuesday night, Feb. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard, File)