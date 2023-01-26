Close
Boeing pleads not guilty in case over deadly Max crashes

Zipporah Kuria, of London, carries a photo of her deceased father Joseph Waithaka as she walks into federal court for the Boeing arraignment hearing in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Waithaka was killed in 2019 crash of a Boeing 737 Max airliner. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Mike Delaney, chief aerospace safety officer at the Boeing Company, walks from the federal court building after the arraignment of Boeing in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Boeing representatives and relatives of some of the passengers killed in two crashes of Boeing 737 Max jets met face-to-face in a Texas courtroom Thursday, where the aerospace giant was arraigned on a criminal charge that it thought it had settled two years ago. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Paul Kieran, of Ireland, speaks to the media about his partner Joanna Toole, who was killed in the 2019 crash of Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max aircraft, after a federal court hearing in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Lawyers for the Boeing Company walk from the federal court building after the arraignment hearing of Boeing in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Boeing representatives and relatives of some of the passengers killed in two crashes of Boeing 737 Max jets met face-to-face in a Texas courtroom Thursday, where the aerospace giant was arraigned on a criminal charge that it thought it had settled two years ago. Boeing pleaded not guilty to the charge. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Mike Delaney, right, chief aerospace safety officer at the Boeing Company, walks out the federal court building after the arraignment of Boeing in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Boeing representatives and relatives of some of the passengers killed in two crashes of Boeing 737 Max jets met face-to-face in a Texas courtroom Thursday, where the aerospace giant was arraigned on a criminal charge that it thought it had settled two years ago. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Naheed Noormohamed, left, son of Ameen Ismail Noormohamed, and Nadia Milleron, mother of Samya Stumo, carry photos photos of their family and others killed in the 2019 crash of Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max aircraft after the federal court arraignment of Boeing in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.(AP Photo/LM Otero) Zipporah Kuria, of London, holds a photo of her deceased father Joseph Waithaka, as she stands outside federal court after the Boeing arraignment hearing in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Waithaka was killed in 2019 crash of a Boeing 737 Max airliner. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Clariss Moore, mother of Danielle Moore killed in the 2019 crash of Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max aircraft, speaks emotionally after a federal court hearing the Boeing arraignment in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.(AP Photo/LM Otero) Catherine Berthet, of France, closes her eyes as he holds a photo of her deceased daughter Camille Geoffroy, in front of other families that lost loved ones to crashes of the Boeing 737 Max airliner outside the federal court in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.(AP Photo/LM Otero) Paul Njoroge, right, points to photos of his wife and three children that were killed in the 2019 crash of Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max aircraft after a federal court hearing in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Holding the photos are, from left Naheed Noormohamed, Zipporah Kuria and Nadia Milleron, whom all also lost family on the same flight. (AP Photo/LM Otero) FILE - A Boeing 737 Max jet prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle, Sept. 30, 2020. Boeing representatives and relatives of some of the passengers killed in two crashes of Boeing 737 Max jets will meet face-to-face in a Texas courtroom Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, where the aerospace giant will be arraigned on a criminal charge that it thought it had settled two years ago. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)