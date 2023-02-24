Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Bill signed for West Virginia renewable energy battery plant

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, right, signs House Bill 2882, dedicating $105 million toward a planned project by Form Energy to construct a battery manufacturing facility on property once owned by Weirton Steel. Form Energy CEO Mateo Jaramillo, at left, looks on, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Weirton, W.Va. (Craig Howell/The Weirton Daily Times via AP) West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, center, flanked by Form Energy CEO Mateo Jaramillo, left, and Weirton Mayor Harold Miller and Babydog at right, speaks about House Bill 2882, legislation which will provide $105 million toward Form Energy's planned battery manufacturing facility, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Weirton, W.Va. (Craig Howell/The Weirton Daily Times via AP) West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, right, hands a pen used to sign House Bill 2882 to Weirton Mayor Harold "Bubba" Miller, while Form Energy CEO Mateo Jaramillo watches. HB 2882 provides $105 million toward Form Energy's plans to construct a battery manufacturing facility, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Weirton, W.Va. (Craig Howell/The Weirton Daily Times via AP)