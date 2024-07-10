Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Big lizard on Phoenix freeway

Animal rescuers pull a large lizard out of a Phoenix freeway storm drain on July 10, 2024. A large lizard scampers down a freeway storm drain in Phoenix. The lizard was seen crawling along a Phoenix freeway shoulder. Authorities secured the lizard in a storage container.