Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Biden unveils new Ukraine weapons package, Russia sanctions

A member of the Secret Service stands guard as Marine One with President Joe Biden abroad departs from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, for travel to Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, for travel to Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, for travel to Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Pentagon spokesman U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder listens to a question during a media briefing at the Pentagon, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Protesters rally in support of Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, during a demonstration across the street from United Nations headquarters in New York,. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Pentagon spokesman U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder listens to a question during a media briefing at the Pentagon, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)