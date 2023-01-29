Close
Biden, McCarthy to discuss debt limit in talks on Wednesday

FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks with reporters at the White House in Washington, Nov. 29, 2022, about his meeting with President Joe Biden. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, that he is looking forward to discussing with President Joe Biden a “reasonable and responsible way to lift the debt ceiling” when the two meet for their first sit-down on Wednesday with McCarthy as leader of the chamber. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) FILE - President Joe Biden, right, speaks at the top of a meeting with congressional leaders to discuss legislative priorities for the rest of the year, Nov. 29, 2022, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, of N.Y. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, that he is looking forward to discussing with Biden a “reasonable and responsible way to lift the debt ceiling” when the two meet for their first sit-down on Wednesday with McCarthy as leader of the chamber. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) FILE - Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks outside the White House after a meeting with President Joe Biden, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Washington, as from left, House Minority Whip Katherine Clark of Mass., House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of N.Y., Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin of Ill., and Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Democratic lawmakers in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Washington including from left, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of N.Y., Vice President Kamala Harris, Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., and Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin of Ill.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) FILE - Incoming House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks on the House floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) FILE - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., pauses during a break in the taping of an interview for the Hannity show with Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity, on Capitol Hill, Jan. 10, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)