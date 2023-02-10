Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Biden, Lula to put focus on democracy, climate during visit

President Joe Biden walks from Marine One upon arrival on the South Lawn of the White House, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Washington, as he returns from Florida. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, left, kisses Lucia Topolansky, center, wife of former Uruguay President Jose "Pepe" Mujica, right, at his house in the outskirts of Montevideo, Uruguay, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico) FILE - Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva waves next to Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco, left, after a meeting in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. Brazilian lawmakers on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, voted to reelect Lower House's Speaker Arthur Lira and Senate President Pacheco, bolstering President Lula's prospects for passing legislation and governability in the polarized nation. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres, File) Marine One, with President Joe Biden looking out the window, approaches for landing on the South Lawn of the White House, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Washington. Biden is returning from Florida. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during a statement to the press with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, at Planalto Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres) Marine One, with President Joe Biden in the window, approaches for landing on the South Lawn of the White House, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Washington. Biden is returning from Florida. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) FILE - Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during the swearing-in ceremony of Tarciana Medeiros, the first woman to preside the Banco do Brasil, one of the country's main public banks, in Brasilia, Brazil, Jan. 16, 2023. President Joe Biden is welcoming the Brazilian President to the White House on Feb. 9 for wide-ranging talks. The leaders are expected to discuss efforts to safeguard democracy, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and climate change, including efforts to stem deforestation of the Amazon.(AP Photo/Eraldo Peres, File)