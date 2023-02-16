Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Biden gets routine medical exam as he prepares for 2024 run

President Joe Biden arrives at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) President Joe Biden arrives at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) President Joe Biden walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)